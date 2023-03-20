Hassan drama: HDD decision final, says Revanna

The tug-of-war between the two brothers of the JD(S) - H D Kumaraswamy and H D Revanna - over the Hassan Assembly ticket has now reached the court of party supremo H D Deve Gowda.

To discuss the developments in Hassan, Deve Gowda met MLAs and senior leaders from the district at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday, where even the Hassan Assembly constituency ticket issue was discussed.

According to the sources present in the meeting, Gowda managed to convince Revanna and his son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, on their demand to field Bhavani Revanna from Hassan.

"Deve Gowda explained them in detail that how the Hassan ticket issue is impacting on other winnable constituencies too. At the end they both agreed with Deve Gowda," said a senior leader who was present in the meeting.

However, reacting to the media after the meeting, Revanna said that Gowda and Kumaraswamy will decide on the ticket. "Party is important to us and we will win all the seven constituencies in Hassan district. As far as Hassan ticket is concerned, there is no confusion and Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy will decide it and Deve Gowda's decision will be final," Revanna said.

Talking about the second list, Revanna said, JD(S) will wait for the list from two other parties. "Let the Congress and BJP release their list and we will release our second list of candidates," Revanna said.

Meanwhile, the sources revealed to DH that Revanna and his family are showing resistance to field H P Swaroop, a son of a former MLA H S Prakash from Hassan. "As the ticket to Bhavani Revanna is ruled out, now Revanna and his family are playing the name of one more party worker Raje Gowda," source said.

In the meeting, Deve Gowda advised leaders from Hassan to work only with the aim to bring JD(S) to power. "He has asked us to watch for the move by the opposite party before making a single move. He even shared his good and bad experiences in his political career," a leader said.