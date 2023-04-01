Hassan JD(S) ticket row: Deve Gowda enters scene

With the rift between H D Deve Gowda's sons over Hassan Assembly ticket widening, the JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda has entered into the scene to address the issue.

Following reports over H D Revanna family threatening H D Kumaraswamy of contesting independently from Hassan if Bhavani Revanna was denied ticket, Deve Gowda convened a meeting with leaders from Hassan on Saturday and insisted them not to discuss the issue in any platform.

He even directed Revanna and sons to follow the party decision over Hassan Assembly ticket. Confirming this development to DH, a senior leader from the party said, "Deve Gowda has insisted everyone including Revanna and sons to keep quiet and not to complicate the issue."

"Deve Gowda has said that the party has already finalised the candidate for Hassan and there is no question of changing it," the leader said.

Meanwhile former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy conducted an online meeting with the candidates and ticket aspirants for 2023 elections and educated them about the election code of conduct.

The JD(S) is likely to release the second list of candidates for the Assembly elections in a day or two. However, there is no clarity within the party whether Hassan candidate will figure in the list or not.