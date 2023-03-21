Hassan ticket: H D Kumaraswamy insists on Swaroop

A day after JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda met MLAs and leaders from Hassan to discuss the political developments in the district and also about confusion over the Hassan constituency ticket, JD(S) Legislature Party Leader HD Kumaraswamy met him on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Kumaraswamy made his stand clear about fielding H P Swaroop from Hassan, son of former MLA (late) H S Prakash. Sources close to Kumaraswamy told DH that he was clear about his stand and communicated the same to Deve Gowda.

"If the party denies a ticket to Swaroop, we will be losing one seat," is what Kumaraswamy told Gowda, a source said.

As explained by the sources, Kumaraswamy has submitted some internal survey details on the Hassan constituency to Deve Gowda and tried to make him understand the need to field a young face, like Swaroop.

According to sources, there was also a discussion about the caste and sub-caste equation in the constituency.

It can be recalled that during a meeting with Deve Gowda on Monday, H D Revanna, who was demanding a ticket for his wife Bhavani, had proposed Raje Gowda's name, who is the president of the party's district unit in Hassan. "Kumaraswamy is clear about Swaroop and as Revanna himself said Deve Gowda will take a decision, then it is Swaroop from Hassan we feel," said a senior leader of the party from Hassan.