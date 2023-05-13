Himachal Congress euphoric over party's victory in Karnataka, says countdown for 2024 Lok Sabha polls has begun

Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh hailed the victory of the party in Karnataka Assembly polls as the defeat of politics of polarisation and the beginning of the countdown for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congratulating the national leadership, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Pratibha Singh expressed her gratitude to the people of Karnataka and said this win has raised the morale of the party workers.

Track Karnataka poll results coverage here

She asserted that Congress would also win the upcoming elections in other states.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Modi congratulates Congress on win

The victory of the Congress in Karnataka, close on the heel of the defeat of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, is an indication that winds are sailing against the BJP and the countdown for 2024 Lok Sabha polls has begun, she said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Soon after the election trends started coming in favour of Congress, enthusiastic party workers gathered at the state Congress office and celebrated the win in a festival-like atmosphere.

According to the latest trends on the Election Commission website, the Congress has won 125 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka so far and is leading in 10, while the BJP has won 60 and is ahead in 5.