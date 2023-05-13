Himachal Congress euphoric over party's K'taka victory

Himachal Congress euphoric over party's victory in Karnataka, says countdown for 2024 Lok Sabha polls has begun

Enthusiastic party workers gathered at the state Congress office and celebrated the win in a festival-like atmosphere

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • May 13 2023, 18:38 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 20:05 ist
Congress workers celebrate after the party's victory in Karnataka, in Bengaluru. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh hailed the victory of the party in Karnataka Assembly polls as the defeat of politics of polarisation and the beginning of the countdown for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congratulating the national leadership, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Pratibha Singh expressed her gratitude to the people of Karnataka and said this win has raised the morale of the party workers.

Track Karnataka poll results coverage here

She asserted that Congress would also win the upcoming elections in other states.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Modi congratulates Congress on win

The victory of the Congress in Karnataka, close on the heel of the defeat of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, is an indication that winds are sailing against the BJP and the countdown for 2024 Lok Sabha polls has begun, she said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Soon after the election trends started coming in favour of Congress, enthusiastic party workers gathered at the state Congress office and celebrated the win in a festival-like atmosphere.

According to the latest trends on the Election Commission website, the Congress has won 125 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka so far and is leading in 10, while the BJP has won 60 and is ahead in 5.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Himachal Pradesh
Congress
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka

Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

A different Kerala story

A different Kerala story

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

 