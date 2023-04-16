How Congress leaders Patil, Shivashankarappa wooed Jagadish Shettar to join party

Veteran BJP leader Jagadish Shettar's entry into Congress was worked out by leaders MB Patil and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who used their family connections to open the route for negotiations, sources said on Sunday.

As soon as reports of the BJP's plans to bench Shettar became public, sources said Patil and Shivashankarappa reached out to their Lingayat fellow leader after finding out that the former Chief Minister was upset with his party's decision and he was ready to leave the party.

Patil, who is also Congress Campaign Committee Chairman, took the party's central leadership into confidence before moving forward on Shettar and roped in Shivashankarappa, a 92-year-old MLA who is in the electoral field once again to retain Davanagere South seat.

Shettar said after joining Congress, “I am wholeheartedly joining Congress. I was contacted by Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me, I came without any second thought.”

Interestingly, sources said, both the leaders used their family relation with Shettar to reach out to him and open negotiations, as the BJP leader gave ample indications that he is on his way out of the BJP. Patil's elder son Basan has been engaged to Shivashankarappa's granddaughter while her sister is married to Shettar's son.

Keeping a close watch on the situation as Shettar went to meet BJP President JP Nadda who refused to give any assurance to Shettar, sources said Patil and Shivashankarappa once again reignited the negotiations.

Though Shettar had then said in public that he would abide by BJP's decision, the veteran leader had made up his mind to fight the elections even as an independent. However, Congress leaders swiftly moved to woo the multiple-time MLA and minister.

Sources said Shettar's entry into the party would help Congress increase its footprints in the Lingayat community, which is considered as a vote bank for the BJP because of BS Yeddyurappa's influence in the community.

A perception is gaining ground among Lingayat, sources said, that the party is receptive to the community with Shettar's entry soon after Laxman Savadi, a former Deputy Chief Minister who also belongs to Lingayat community, joining the Congress. Both Shettar and Savadi are also expected to bring with them their supporters as well as make an impact in more than two districts each.