How will you restore Muslim quota, Tejasvi Surya asks Congress

BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday asked Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar to clarify how and at whose cost will they restore the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in the state.

Surya was referring to the Congress’ announcement that it will undo the BJP government’s reservation decision, including scrapping of 4 per cent Muslim reservation that has been distributed equally among Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

“My question is straight and simple to the Congress and its leaders: from where are they going to take away and restore it? Whether the Congress wants to give 4 per cent, or 13 per cent or the entire 27 per cent to Muslims? I just want them to spell out their stand to the people of this state. From where are they going to take it? Is it from Vokkaligas, Lingayats or Kurubas?” Surya told a news conference.

Defending the state government’s decision to hike reservation of Vokkaligas and Lingayats, Surya asserted that the BJP is opposed to reservation based on religion and vote bank. “There is no single document available till date with the Backward Classes Commission explaining why and how the 4 per cent reservation was given to Muslims since 1994-95. This was a clear case of vote bank politics by snatching away the real claimants of this reservation - the OBCs,” he said.

Citing several court judgments, the Bangalore South MP said that the ruling BJP has reversed the “unconstitutional” decision of previous governments and redistributed two percentage points each to Vokkaligas and Lingayats who are “more deserving” of this reservation.

“Our revolutionary decisions have shattered Congress’ Ahinda (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) formula. Congress is left with just ‘A’ (minorities),” Surya quipped and added that the BJP’s social engineering decisions are always in line with the Constitution, apex court judgments and national interests.

On disqualification

Surya said that the disqualification law should be applied equally to all in the country. “All are equal before the law. Be it person A, B or C. Whether it is Neharu Olekar or anyone else, the law of disqualification gets applied automatically the moment the court finds someone guilty and awards punishment of two years,” he said in response to a question. Olekar, a BJP MLA, was convicted on charges of corruption and sentenced to two years of simple imprisonment in February.