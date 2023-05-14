'I may have lost, but my challenge helped rout BJP'

I may have lost, but my challenge helped rout BJP, says Jagadish Shettar

By sidelining me, BJP caused the downfall of the party in the state, Shettar said

Manjunath Venkatraman
Manjunath Venkatraman, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • May 14 2023, 00:16 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 06:55 ist
Jagadish Shettar

Former chief minister and Congress candidate from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency Jagadish Shettar, who faced a humiliating defeat, observed that BJP leaders who conspired against him had caused the party’s downfall in the state.

“I accept people’s mandate, and I am proud of myself for taking up this challenge to fight against the BJP as my self-esteem was hurt. But, by concentrating on sidelining me, they have caused the downfall of BJP in the state,” he said.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections here

Shettar told reporters on Saturday that sidelining seniors Lingayat leaders like him in BJP, corruption, poor governance, price rise and other factors resulted in the defeat especially in North Karnataka region. “An analysis of the results in Lingayat belt shows Lingayats supported Congress,” he noted. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Jagadish Shettar
Congress
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders

Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka

Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

 