I may have lost, but my challenge helped rout BJP, says Jagadish Shettar

Former chief minister and Congress candidate from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency Jagadish Shettar, who faced a humiliating defeat, observed that BJP leaders who conspired against him had caused the party’s downfall in the state.

“I accept people’s mandate, and I am proud of myself for taking up this challenge to fight against the BJP as my self-esteem was hurt. But, by concentrating on sidelining me, they have caused the downfall of BJP in the state,” he said.

Shettar told reporters on Saturday that sidelining seniors Lingayat leaders like him in BJP, corruption, poor governance, price rise and other factors resulted in the defeat especially in North Karnataka region. “An analysis of the results in Lingayat belt shows Lingayats supported Congress,” he noted.