I-T raids unearth Rs 15 cr cash, jewellery worth Rs 5 cr in poll-bound Karnataka

The Income Tax Department has seized Rs 15 crore cash and Rs five crore worth jewellery after raids at multiple locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru, targeting a few financiers who have allegedly mobilised resources for funding candidates in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, sources in the I-T department said on Saturday.
The raids were conducted on premises located in Shanthi Nagar, Cox town, Shivaji Nagar, RMV Extension, Cunningham Road, Sadashiva Nagar, Kumarapark West and Fairfield Layout in Bengaluru on Friday, the sources added.
Also Read | I-T dept raids hawala dealers, cryptocurrency operatives in Delhi
"These raids have resulted in seizure of the huge amounts of unaccounted cash and jewellery stashed in secret hideouts," they said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation
Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists
Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike
Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident
Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR
What are historicals trying to say?
Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town
Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10