I was treated like football, now it's my turn: KRPP founder Janardhana Reddy

Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) founder Gali Janardhana Reddy on Monday unveiled his party’s manifesto aimed at farmers, women and youth.

Reddy also unveiled his party’s symbol - a football. “I was treated like a football by everyone. Now, it is my turn to kick them like a football,” Reddy, a mining baron, told a news conference here.

The former BJP minister announced his new party in December.

The KRPP manifesto has programmes named after Basaveshwara, Rani Chennamma, Maharshi Valmiki, Sangolli Rayanna and Onake Obavva.

Reddy has promised a Basaveshwara Raitha Bharavase scheme in which farmers having less than five acres of land will get Rs 15,000 a year. Also, farmers will get free electricity for nine hours daily.

Under the Rani Chennamma Abhaya Hasta scheme, single women and homemakers will get Rs 2,500 per month. Reddy has also promised equal pay for women in all sectors under the Onake Obavva Swabhimana scheme.

Households with an annual income below Rs 5 lakh will get free medical treatment and up to Rs 20 lakh coverage in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi under the Basaveshwara Arogya Kavacha scheme.

Unemployed youngsters will get a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 according to the Sangolli Rayanna Yuva Kirana scheme.

Reddy said he is confident that his party would do well in the upcoming Assembly election. "The party's organisational work is happening in 14-15 districts," he said. "In Kalyana Karnataka, whatever I saw 15-20 years ago in terms of road and other basic infrastructure is the same. No development is seen. People have confidence in me. They feel I'll keep my word," he said.

The KRPP has announced candidates in 12 constituencies so far with Reddy himself contesting from Gangavathi and his wife Aruna Lakshmi at Bellary City against his brother G Somashekhar Reddy of BJP.