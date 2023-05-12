I'll step down as JD(S) spokesperson: Tanveer Ahmed

I'll step down as JD(S) spokesperson: Tanveer Ahmed

Following Ibrahim's clarification, Ahmed announced stepping down as the party's spokesperson

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • May 12 2023, 22:44 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 06:06 ist
File photo of Tanveer Ahmed Ullah and HD Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

The JD(S) on Friday refuted its leader Tanveer Ahmed's statement that the party has decided on its alliance partner. "Tanveer Ahmed left our party a long time ago. I'm the party president," JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim said. Following Ibrahim's clarification, Ahmed announced stepping down as the party's spokesperson.

"Thankyou for everything. I'll always be grateful to the party. I thank H D Kumaraswamy, H D Deve Gowda and every single party leader and workers for the support. I'll accept the decision of C M Ibrahim and step down as a spokesperson and remain as a foot soldier of the party," Ahmed said in a tweet. 

 

