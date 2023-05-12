I'll step down as JD(S) spokesperson: Tanveer Ahmed

The JD(S) on Friday refuted its leader Tanveer Ahmed's statement that the party has decided on its alliance partner. "Tanveer Ahmed left our party a long time ago. I'm the party president," JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim said. Following Ibrahim's clarification, Ahmed announced stepping down as the party's spokesperson.
"Thankyou for everything. I'll always be grateful to the party. I thank H D Kumaraswamy, H D Deve Gowda and every single party leader and workers for the support. I'll accept the decision of C M Ibrahim and step down as a spokesperson and remain as a foot soldier of the party," Ahmed said in a tweet.
Thankyou for everything. I'll always be greatful for the party. I thank @hd_kumaraswamy @H_D_Devegowda and every single party leader and workers for the support. Ill accept the decision of @CMIbrahimOffic1 and step down as a spokesperson and remain as a foot soilder of the party.
— Tanveer Ahmed (@TheTanveerAhmed) May 12, 2023
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack
One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya
Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building
Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama
K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July
NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river
Who is Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter?
Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy
Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion
The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves