In veiled dig at Shettar, CM says BJP's Lingayat fort impregnable

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that the BJP would gradually get rid of family politics.

He was speaking to reporters after taking part in a meeting of BJP supporters here.

“PM Modi is bringing about drastic changes in the party. Only he and BJP can show the courage to change legislators, ministers and CMs, if needed,” Bommai said.

Also Read | Shettar denied Shah's offer of 'better position': Bommai

Taking a veiled dig at former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, he said, “The BJP’s Lingayat fort is impregnable. Was he a Lingayat leader before BJP identified him?”

“Yediyurappa is the tallest Lingayat leader. He has groomed many leaders from the community, including me. More than 50 leaders from the community have got tickets,” the chief minister said.

“His (Shettar’s) exit will have no negative impact on BJP. We have seen how others who went there (Congress) suffered. He will repent his decision one day,” Bommai said.

His decision (to quit BJP) is a hasty one, Bommai said, adding that he was unable to understand why a senior leader like him (Shettar) took such a step.

The chief minister said the party was strong enough to withstand the repercussions.