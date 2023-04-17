Injustice done to me, but will stay with BJP: Belagavi MLA Anil Benake

BJP Belagavi City President and MLA Anil Benake has said that despite being subjected to 'injustice', he will continue to remain with the BJP and will work to ensure the victory of Dr Ravi Patil from the Belgaum Uttar constituency.

Benake had applied for candidature from the Belgaum Uttar Assembly constituency after holding meetings with BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh, and claimed that he had implemented several development projects in the constituency. He further said that the law and order situation in the city was good and that peace had been prevailing under his watch.

However, despite submitting his name for candidature, the BJP picked Dr Ravi Patil from the seat.

"BJP decided to make Dr Patil the candidate. I'm unaware why I was denied candidature and why Dr Patil was made the candidate," Benake said.

However, he reiterated his loyalty to the BJP, saying, "I have been associated with the BJP for the last 30 years and will abide by the decision taken by the party."