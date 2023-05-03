Interactive | A look at voter turnout in Karnataka over the last 5 elections

All eyes are set on Karnataka as the state has been witnessing rigorous rounds of campaigning by the contesting parties hoping that the election results scheduled to be announced on May 13 will be in their favour.

The pre-poll environment in Karnataka has been filled with excitement and controversies due to which not only the contesting parties, the EC and the SC have also been on alert in order to ensure a smooth flow of the political activities in the state.

While candidates have not left any stones unturned to woo the voters, there have also been irregularities reported in the state where parties have tried enticing electors using freebies.

Either way, whether the ongoing campaigns, awareness camps or even the unlawful freebies will be able to drive all the electors to practice their right to vote on May 10 is yet to be seen.

However, an overall look at how the state has performed in the last five years in terms of its voter turnout can give us a fair idea of how it may do this time round as well.









Year Turnout (in %) Electors Votes Polled 2018 73.4 4,96,54,443 3,64,24,365 2013 71.8 4,36,52,789 3,13,53,015 2008 65.1 4,01,71,345 2,61,56,630 2004 65 3,85,86,754 2,50,88,438 1999 67.7 3,42,84,098 2,31,94,283

In the last five Assembly elections, Karnataka has experienced the highest turnout in the 2018 Assembly polls with 73.4 per cent of the electors participating in the voting process.

The state has seen a gradual increase in the voter turnout from 2004 to 2018 with 65 per cent, 65.1 per cent, 71.8 per cent and 73.4 per cent turnout respectively. 1999 had a turnout of 67.7.

As the state goes to vote on May 10, it is for us to see if Karnataka sticks to its 60-70 range or will more voters step out this time round and take a call on their future leadership.

(The data has been compiled from IndiaVotes.)