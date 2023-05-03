'Is it wrong to act against those spreading hate?,' Congress spokersperson on Bajrang Dal ban promise

AICC spokesperson Prof Gourav Vallabh demanded an unconditional apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka for insulting Lord Hanuman by equating the Hindu God with the Bajrang Dal organisation, and a group of people. The prime minister has hurt the religious sentiments of devotees who worship Lord Hanuman, the Congress member said.

“The prime minister is insulting our faith in Lord Hanuman. He should apologise to the country as he has hurt our religious sentiments. The BJP and Prime Minister have not fully read the Congress manifesto which promised decisive action as per law against any individual or organisation spreading hatred or enmity on the grounds of caste or religion. The duty to follow Rajdharma is of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister but they refused to do so,” he said while addressing a news conference in Mangaluru.

He said, “Lord Hanuman depicts piousness, commitment to reverence and duty and also symbolizes service and sacrifice.”

He sought to know whether it is wrong to take legal action against those organisations and individuals who spread hate and pose a danger to brotherhood in society.

He demanded the Prime Minister's answer to the 10-point charter announced by the Congress for the coastal region. The Congress, in its coastal manifesto, had promised to introduce a Shree Swami Vivekananda communal and social harmony committee in every gram panchayat. "What is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s answer to it?," he asked.

"Why did the Prime Minister fail to offer condolences to the family of a Dalit man who was murdered by a Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka in February 2022?", he asked, further questioning whether Dalits are not Hindus or don't they worship Lord Hanuman.

"The manifesto of the Congress is a vision document which speaks on 'politics of development, growth and prosperity,' while the BJP’s manifesto is politics of division and hatred," he said.