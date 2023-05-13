'It is the victory of democracy, Kannadigas and warning bell for BJP for parliamentary election,' says Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it is the victory of democracy, Kannadaigas and Karnataka and he congratulated the people of the state after Congress won the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.



"This is the verdict of people for BJP's corruption, maladministration and communalism. It is in favour of a strong and stable Congress government. My words to people in rallies and to Congress high command that Congress would win 130 seats, and Congress would form Government on our own strength has come true," Siddaramaiah said.

Track Karnataka poll results coverage here

"This election is the warning bell for BJP for parliamentary elections. People would give their mandate election in that election too and a non-BJP government would come to power in the Centre too."

Speaking to mediapersons in Mysuru on Saturday, he said, "This result was not unexpected for leaders who were in touch with people. People were tired of the BJP government's corruption, price rise, their anti-Kannada, Kannadiga policy, so people, especially, women, youth, farmers, workers had waited to be relieved of that government. People have compared and considered the administration given by Congress from 2013 to 2018 and have given their mandate for Congress."

He said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi inspired our party workers. Priyanka Gandhi's campaign was a major attraction, and it impacted women voters. Many people recalled memories of seeing Indira Gandhi after seeing her. Amid hectic schedule, AICC head Mallikarjun Kharge campaigned in the state and since he was a Kannadiga holding such a big position, that impacted Kannadiga voters. So we will never forget their efforts," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah said, "People have confidence about our manifesto as we had fulfilled most of our promises during our previous tenure. We will implement all our guarantees in our very first cabinet. Besides, development will help people to also lead life with peace and harmony. Even if it costs Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 Crores we will implement all our guarantees. PM Modi has spoken lightly about our guarantees and has ridiculed that the State would become (diwali) debt ridden if they are implemented. PM Modi may not be aware of Karnataka's financial situation. But, I have presented 13 budgets."

Read | Lessons for BJP from defeat in Karnataka

He said, "After discussion with AICC head Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and opinions collected from MLAs by observers from AICC and after meeting on Sunday, all the decisions related for formation of government would be taken," he said.

Siddaramaiah said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Basavaraj Bommai lied that they would win 150 seats. Because, they knew they would be defeated in the State, since Amit Shah had home department portfolio and intelligence agencies with him. Yet, they tried to win with money power. But people defeated them."

He added, "Any number of visits of Modi has not made any impact on people in this election. Several people who cheated Congress and migrated to BJP earlier including K Sudhakar, S T Somashekar, Munirathna have been defeated in this election. Few of them where there were no strong candidates have won."

Siddaramaiah said, "BJP claims to make India 'Congress free'. But BJP is not in power in West Bengal, Orissa, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Punjab Himachal Pradesh. Rajasthan, Delhi and other places. Even in Madhya Pradesh, BJP came to power with Operation Kamala." He added, "So BJP has not come to power on its own in many places."