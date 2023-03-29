It’s crucial for first-timers not to miss voting, says Scindia

Crucial for first-timers not to miss voting: Scindia

He was addressing the students of East Point Group of Institutions as part of ‘Yuva Samvad’

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 29 2023, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 01:45 ist
File photo of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has urged first-time voters to participate in the voting process.

He was addressing the students of East Point Group of Institutions as part of ‘Yuva Samvad’. Explaining the importance of voting, he said, “You must participate in the political future of the country by making a right choice. I urge you must become a part of democratic process.”

Also Read | Take-off of electric aerial vehicles fraught with challenges: Scindia
 

Answering a question on the relevance of NOTA, he said, “If we get people whose mind is necessarily not in the right place, but certainly those people whose heart is in the right place, then you will have to never think of option for exercising the NOTA.”

When a student, while asking a question addressed MP Tejasvi Surya as ‘boss’, Scindia cut him short and said: “No one is a boss. We are partners. This is the mistake we make and this is another lesson for life. When you emerge as a leader, always remember you are never a boss, you are a partner. You have a family and the people you work with are also your family.”

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka News

