It’s crucial for first-timers not to miss voting, says Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has urged first-time voters to participate in the voting process.

He was addressing the students of East Point Group of Institutions as part of ‘Yuva Samvad’. Explaining the importance of voting, he said, “You must participate in the political future of the country by making a right choice. I urge you must become a part of democratic process.”

Answering a question on the relevance of NOTA, he said, “If we get people whose mind is necessarily not in the right place, but certainly those people whose heart is in the right place, then you will have to never think of option for exercising the NOTA.”

When a student, while asking a question addressed MP Tejasvi Surya as ‘boss’, Scindia cut him short and said: “No one is a boss. We are partners. This is the mistake we make and this is another lesson for life. When you emerge as a leader, always remember you are never a boss, you are a partner. You have a family and the people you work with are also your family.”