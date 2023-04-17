It's development politics of BJP versus divisive politics of Cong: C T Ravi

C T Ravi, a four-time MLA from Chikkamagaluru, is the BJP national general Secretary. The former minister spoke to DH’s Naina J A on the BJP’s poll prospects. Excerpts

How will the BJP have an edge in the upcoming assembly election?

Our report card is before the people. Through reservation and internal reservation policy along with welfare schemes, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already hit sixes and fours. Congress and JD(S) who initially believed that there will be a hung assembly, which is not true now. The BJP is confident of winning a comfortable majority in the state.

What’s the BJP’s strategy for the election?

We are going to the people with our development report card. Development, Hindutva and social justice will be the BJP’s poll plank for election. In every assembly segment, 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the people are beneficiaries of central and state welfare schemes and we will reach out to them. We will create awareness on the benefits of double-engine government. Nationalism and Hindutva are not different. The upcoming elections will be a fight between the “development politics of BJP” and the “divisive politics of Congress”. We will ask the voters whether they need a party which engages in politics that compromises the interest of the nation or the party which does not compromise with the interest of the nation.

How is BJP’s approach in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysore region where it is perceived as weak?

It is true that our presence was less in the Old Mysore region. After continuous effort, the BJP today has come to the mainstream. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s rallies have been a huge success. Efforts are on to grow further in the Old Mysore region. This year we will win more seats compared to last election. We have a report card to show people. Take PM-KISAN, for example. Hasn’t it reached farmers of Old Mysore. Milk subsidy that farmers get was started by the BJP.

What is your view on row over Nandini?

KMF’s business has increased by 20 per cent after the BJP-supported board came to power. We are not promoting Amul. We are promoting Nandini. Further, Karnataka gets milk from various states. Amul products including its milk powder were sold in Karnataka for the last several years. Now, Congress is trying to create a controversy that does not exist in reality. The BJP government is paying Rs 5 subsidy for one litre milk procured. Such subsidy is not given in any states other than BJP-ruled Karnataka.

What is your take on Congress announcing that they will scrap the reservation announced by the BJP government?

Let them (Congress) include in their manifesto that they will take back the quota announced for the Vokkaligas and Lingayats in the state and then seek vote before the people. To reintroduce 4 per cent reservation for Muslims under 2B, the Congress has to clearly mention whose reservation they will scarp. If they have love for Muslims, why did they not introduce similar reservations for Muslims in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand?.

A few from the SC communities are opposing the internal reservation. How will the BJP pacify the miffed communities?

None are opposing the reservation announced. In fact, opposition had created a fear among people that the BJP will scrap reservation totally. We did not scarp reservations. Instead, we enhanced the quota. Congress had prepared a draft on internal reservation in which it had given 3 per cent for Bhovi, Korcha, Korama and other communities. But we gave 4.5 per cent.

What’s your view on caste politics in Karnataka?

We believe in unity and taking all together. We are following the mantra of “’Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”

How will the BJP counter anti-incumbency?

There is no anti-incumbency in the state. There is pro-incumbency in the state. As a result, there was a huge response wherever Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited in Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a clean administration and corruption-free government. However, there are allegations of corruption against the BJP-led government in Karnataka.

The Congress eco system is toolkit politics. They tried to create a narrative on 40 per cent commission which is part of toolkit politics. Congress is the epitome of corruption.

Whether SDPI and AAP will have any impact on the BJP?

Our aim is mobilising the pro BJP votes by reaching out to the beneficiaries. Our focus is to convert beneficiaries into votes. AAP is not on ground in Karnataka. The SDPI leader has already spoken on how Congress used them in the 2018 election. SDPI and Congress have an unholy alliance.

How will the BJP counter rebellion in the party?

Ours is a cadre-based party. We will speak one-to-one in case of any rebel candidates. If they don’t get convinced, then we will face them in the election.