Jarkiholi alleges D K Shivakumar blackmailed him with CD

Former minister and BJP candidate from Gokak Assembly constituency Ramesh Jarkiholi on Wednesday alleged that KPCC President D K Shivakumar tried to blackmail him by threatening to release a CD.
Jarkiholi stressed he had flagged earlier that the Congress leader has made a morphed CD of him.
He also said that Shivakumar asked him not to attempt to sway voters in favour of BJP candidate in the Belgaum constituency.
Speaking to reporters in Gokak on Wednesday, Jarkiholi said that he would not get bogged down by such tactics and he would work for the victory of BJP candidates in the district as party High Command has reposed faith in him.
Jarkiholi added that Shivakumar used to be a nice person and friend but he has been acting in such manner due to the influence of ‘vishkanya’ (Laxmi Hebbalkar).
