JD(S) candidate retires, extends support to Congress candidate in Vijayapura

The BJP, meanwhile, has fielded Basangouda Patil Yatnal from the Vijayapura constituency

  • May 01 2023, 11:34 ist
In a surprising move, JD(S) nominee B H Mahabari from Vijayapura on Monday announced that he was retiring from the poll fray and extended his total support to Congress candidate Abdul Hameed Mushrif. 

Mahabari said here that this decision was taken after consultation with party workers and based on the demands of community members. 

He said that the JD(S) was no longer a strong party in the region and therefore could not seriously challenge the BJP and Congress candidates in the constituency. 

"Hence I have taken decision to retire from fray and support Congress candidate Mushrif," Mahabari explained.

Mahabari further said that H D Kumarswamy in a meeting recently had asked JD(S) candidates who are contesting against strong Congress candidates to withdraw from the race and support the Congress candidates so that minority votes doesn't get split between the two parties.

"Accordingly, I will retire from fray and support the Congress," he said. 

The BJP, meanwhile, has fielded Basangouda Patil Yatnal from the Vijayapura constituency.

