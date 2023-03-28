JD(S) has lost its hold in Mandya, says DKS

DHNS
DHNS, Srirangapatna (Mandya dist),
  • Mar 28 2023, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 01:48 ist
Shivakumar also appealed to the people to give him an opportunity to come to power. Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said that the JD(S) party had lost its hold in Mandya and claimed that Congress would win all the seven Assembly constituencies in the upcoming election in the district.

He was speaking at the party's 'Praja Dhwani Yatra' at Arakere village in Srirangapatna taluk on Tuesday.

"JD(S) candidates won all the seven Assembly constituencies in Mandya during the previous elections. But, the district has not seen any development. There is a wave in favour of Congress in the state, including Mandya. Nobody can stop it".

Shivakumar also appealed to the people to give him an opportunity to come to power. As BJP will not win, the party workers should vote for Congress candidate Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, he added.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
D K Shivakumar
Mandya dist
JD(S)
Karnataka Politics
Congress

