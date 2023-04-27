JD(S) manifesto promises jobs quota in private sector

The H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) on Thursday launched its ‘Janata Manifesto’ that promises to ‘throw out’ Amul, restore 4% reservation for Muslims, free higher education for economically-weaker students, among other offerings.

“Nandini is the face of Kannadigas and JD(S) is determined to save and strengthen Brand Nandini,” the JD(S) said in its manifesto.

The JD(S) became the first major party to come out with its manifesto that has a regional flavour in line with the party’s positioning against the two national parties.

For farmers, it has announced the ‘Raita Bandhu’ scheme where Rs 2,000 is promised for agricultural labour families every month. Girls who marry youth who are farmers will get Rs 2 lakh.

Concentrating on Kannada language, the party said it would bring in a law reserving jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector.

On irrigation, the JD(S) promised to increase funds for the Upper Bhadra Project from existing Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore and also complete the project in next four years. The party also promised to complete the Yettinahole project in four years.

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said that the party will launch a separate manifesto for Bengaluru in next three days.