JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda resigns, likely to join Congress

He met Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and submitted his resignation letter

PTI
PTI, Sirsi,
  • Apr 02 2023, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 15:53 ist
MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda. Credit: DH File Photo

MLA from Arsikere constituency, K M Shivalinge Gowda on Sunday resigned, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, and is likely to join Congress.

He met Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri here and submitted his resignation letter. Gowda, a three time MLA from Arsikere in Hassan district, has been vocal about his differences with the JD(S) leadership, and had maintained distance from the party, in recent days.

Also Read | Congress should set its house in order for role in Opposition unity, says Deve Gowda

He had recently announced that his next move is towards the Congress, and is likely to be fielded by that party as its candidate from Arsikere in the upcoming polls. Gowda is the third JD(S) MLA to quit as legislator in the last few days.

Party's Gubbi MLA S R Srinivas (Gubbi Srinivas alias Vasu) had resigned on March 27, and joined the Congress on Thursday, while MLA from Arkalgud A T Ramaswamy had quit as legislator on Friday to join BJP.

Arsikere
K M Shivalinge Gowda
JD(S)
Congress 
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly elections

