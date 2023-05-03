JD(S) scrambling hard in Mandya to retain seats

The JD(S) is scrambling hard to repeat its 2018 sweep of assembly constituencies in Mandya district.

In 2018, the JD(S) won all eight constituencies that come under the Mandya Lok Sabha. However, changed political dynamics and a resurgent BJP is making JD(S) MLAs sweat it out in Mandya.

Of the eight seats JD(S) had won, it lost K R Pet to the BJP in the 2019 bypolls. Now, along with K R Pet, the JD(S) is struggling to retain seats in a few other constituencies where it faces a challenge.

In the Mandya constituency, the JD(S) is facing a double challenge. After being denied the ticket, sitting MLA M Srinivas has declared rebellion by forming a Swabhimani Pade along with former MP K Shankare Gowda's grandson Vijayananda who is also in the fray. The JD(S) has fielded Manmul president B R Ramachandra.

In Melukote, JD(S) MLA C S Puttaraju is facing a tough fight from Sarvodaya Karnataka's Darshan Puttannaiah. In 2018, Darshan, the son of late farmer leader K S Puttannaiah, tasted defeat. He returned to the US, sold his company there and came back to contest the election. Congress has not fielded a candidate in support of Darshan.

The scenario is no different in Nagamangala where JD(S) MLA Suresh Gowda is facing BJP's Sudha Shivarame Gowda, the wife of former Mandya MP LR Shivarame Gowda and Congress' N Chaluvaraya Swamy.

Srirangapatna is not easy for JD(S) as sitting MLA Dr Ravindra Srikantaiah is up against BJP's Indavalu Sachidananda who has the backing of Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh. In Maddur, JD(S) MLA D C Thammanna has Congress' K M Uday and BJP's S P Swamy as opponents.