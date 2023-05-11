JD(S) supporters have voted for BJP in Varuna: Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that the Congress will come to power with a clear majority and he said that most of the exit polls are suggesting the same.

"My understanding of people's pulse has been true. We will get the same results, which I have expected. Congress will win 130 to 150 seats," Siddaramaiah said. The counting of votes will be held on Saturday.

He was speaking to media persons near his home at Sharadadevi Nagar in Mysuru, before he left for Bengaluru on Thursday. He claimed that Congress' seats will go up even in the coastal area.

Assessing the situation in the old Mysuru region, he said, "There is a tough fight between the Congress and the JD(S) in some parts of old Mysuru. There is no direct fight with the BJP anywhere in the region."

"I will easily win in Varuna. Why would people vote for Somanna? What is his contribution to Varuna? He played caste politics and money politics there. JD(S) supporters have voted for the BJP in Varuna. Yet, I will easily win in Varuna."

Siddaramaiah said that Bajarang Dal was not an issue at all since the Congress manifesto proposed to ban such organisations which disturb peace and harmony in society.

"Where did I say that all Lingayat leaders were corrupt? I only stated that CM Basavaraj Bommai is corrupt. BJP twisted that too and created negative publicity."

When asked if there was a necessity to safeguard their MLAs, Siddaramaiah asked: "When people are giving a clear majority, where is the question of safeguarding the MLAs?"