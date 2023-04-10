JD(S) to announce new nominee for Varuna: H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) to announce new nominee for Varuna: HDK

HDK said the party’s second list was ready and it would be released in the next couple of days

DHNS
DHNS, Mulbagal (Kolar dist),
  • Apr 10 2023, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 05:51 ist
HD Kumaraswamy. Credit: PTI File Photo

JD(S) legislature leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Monday that the party would announce a new candidate against leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency. 

“The candidate named for the constituency Abhishek is said to be not keen on contesting. If he withdraws from the contest, we will pick a new candidate,” the former chief minister told reporters at Shinigenahalli in the taluk. 

He said the party’s second list was ready and it would be released in the next couple of days.  Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) would resolve the tangle over the Hassan ticket in an amicable manner.  He claimed that the success of the party’s Pancharatna yatre had rattled the opponents. 

The party would hold discussions on whether to field a candidate or not from Nanjangud, where Darshan, son of late Congress leader Dhruvanarayan, is the Congress candidate. Darshan had lost his mother within a few days of his father’s demise. 

He reiterated his charge that efforts were being made to destroy the Nandini brand. 

“The BJP men do not realise the negative impact that Amul can have on Nandini. Brand Nandini will be doomed if cautious steps are not taken,” Kumaraswamy said.

