JD(S) tries Neharu Olekar?

The JD(S) has already named Tukaram Malagi as its Haveri candidate

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 16 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 02:47 ist
BJP MLA Nehru Olekar. Credit: DH File Photo

The JD(S) is said to have offered the Haveri ticket to BJP’s Neharu Olekar who was denied a contest by the saffron party. The JD(S) has already named Tukaram Malagi as its Haveri candidate. But JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda is convincing Malagi so that Olekar can be accommodated, sources said. 

Rahul visits Nandini outlet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped at a Nandini milk parlour in JP Nagar for snacks on Sunday evening. Gandhi was accompanied by KPCC president D K Shivakumar, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and others. The pit stop was significant amid the row over Amul wanting to sell its milk in Karnataka where Nandini is the dominant player. Congress is trying to corner the BJP government by making the Amul-Nandini issue into one about Kannada identity. 

JD(S)
BJP
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Assembly Elections 2023

