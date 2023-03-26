JD(S) will come to power in K'taka with blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari: HDK

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader, H D Kumaraswamy said that, with the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari JD(S) will come to power with full majority in the Assembly election ahead. Pancharathna programmes will be implemented for the well-being, equality and peace of people of the State as per the dreams of Dr B R Ambedkar and Mahathma Gandhi.

"Our target is to win in atleast 123 constituencies and there would not be any confusion regarding candidates for even Hassan and Mandya." he said.

He was speaking to media persons after offering pooja to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi hill prior to the mega convention to conclude 'Pancharathna Ratha Yaathre' on Sunday.

Meanwhile Kumaraswamy informed that he decided to cancel the road show prior to the Convention, in view of people coming in vehicles from several places across the State for the convention, in order to avoid traffic jams. However several leaders planned to take out a bike rally. JD(S) H D Devegowda would wish people with a special wheel chair and a special trolley has been fixed for it on the stage in the Convention venue.

He said that increasing reservation to Panchamsaali and Vokkaligas, by reducing the reservation for minorities is a conspiracy to divide society. It is an election gimmick and it cannot be implemented. A Commission is formed in this regard, but it is yet to give its report/recommendations. BJP is all set to put flower on the ear of people.

Kumaraswamy also said that there is no essence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. He did not say anything to his party members who are looting tax payers' money. There is no future for BJP in the State.

On Siddaramaiah contesting in Varuna, he said that he doesn't want to comment about it, as it is the decision of a national party.

When asked if they would do any strategy to defeat Siddaramaiah in Varuna, he said that he doesn't have any time to do strategy to defeat any one as his focus is on winning in atleast 123 constituencies.

Interestingly, probable candidate of Congress for Channapatna constituency (where Kumaraswamy is contesting) Prasanna announced that he would join JD(S) in front of H D Kumaraswamy at Chamundi hill on Sunday.

Prasanna said that accepting the leadership of H D Kumaraswamy he is joining JD(S). There is no proper vision in Congress. They are making false promises and misleading people and hence he decided to join JD(S).

