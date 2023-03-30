Joined BJP for contesting poll from Kunigal: Former Congress MP

Former Lok Sabha member from Congress S P Muddahanumegowda has said that he has joined the BJP with the intention of contesting the upcoming Assembly election from Kunigal constituency.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, Gowda said that the Congress denied him opportunities with the sole intention that a Vokkaliga leader should not be allowed to establish himself in politics.

“Attempts were made to finish off me politically. I am not a sanyasi. I too want power. Why I should I work for a party if I do not get opportunities and power,” Gowda said.

He alleged that MLA Dr G Parameshwara joined hands with KPCC president D K Shivakumar and his brother, in a conspiracy to finish him off politically.

“I was cheated of Lok Sabha ticket and I was told that I would be made a Rajya Sabha member. But, the promise was not fulfilled. I was not allowed to be a Member of Legislative Council also,” Gowda said.