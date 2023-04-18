Joshi threatened Shettar with I-T, ED raids, alleges Congress

Joshi threatened Shettar with I-T, ED raids: Congress

AICC spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh lashed out at the BJP government for misleading people on the reservation issues in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 18 2023, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 07:21 ist
Jagadish Shettar. Credit: DH Photo

Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu alleged on Tuesday that Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi threatened Jagadish Shettar with I-T and ED raids if he quits the party.

Speaking to reporters here, Babu hailed Jagadish Shettar as one of the most honest politicians that Karnataka has seen. "Shettar decided to quit BJP as he was humiliated and his self-esteem was hurt. On the pretext of convincing him to stay back in BJP, Joshi threatened Shettar that he will be subjected to I-T and ED raids if he quits the party," he charged.

Babu alleged that the BJP has been misusing CBI, ED and I-T departments to target opposition parties during elections and demanded the resignation of Joshi from the Union minister's post. 

Meanwhile, AICC spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh lashed out at the BJP government for misleading people on the reservation issues in Karnataka.

He alleged that the Karnataka government on Tuesday sought more time to submit the affidavit to Supreme Court with regard to the recently revised reservation matrix. Unless the government submits this affidavit, it cannot implement the hike in reservations announced recently. The government has misled the people of the state without any intention of bringing it to effect, he alleged. 

 

