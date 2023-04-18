Karjol files nomination from Mudhol

Karjol files nomination from Mudhol

Karjol went in a procession from Sangolli Rayanna Circle

DHNS
DHNS, Mudhol (Bagalkot district),
  • Apr 18 2023, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 06:54 ist
Govind Karjol. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accompanied minister Govind Karjol while the latter submitted his nomination papers from Mudhol constituency in Bagalkot district on Tuesday. Karjol went in a procession from Sangolli Rayanna Circle. Minister Murugesh Nirani and Bihar minister Pramod were present. 

govind karjol
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BJP

