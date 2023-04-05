Karnataka 2023 elections: Cong 2nd list to be announced on April 6

The Congress Central Election Committee meeting, which held a discussion to finalise the party candidates for the upcoming assembly polls, remained inconclusive for the second consecutive day and will continue on Thursday also.

The CEC, chaired by party national president Mallikarjun Kharge, was able to finalise the candidates for 60 seats out of 100 seats. For 40 seats, there are two to three aspirants for each segment. The leaders have decided to hold one more round of deliberation on Thursday and finalise the list, said the sources.

Separately, National General Secretary (Karnataka in charge) Randeep Surjewala told the media that the CEC meeting was held in a cordial manner and a second list of candidates will be announced by Thursday morning. However, he refused to divulge how many names have been cleared by the CEC. He also said for a few seats, the CEC will meet again on Thursday afternoon and take the final decision.

Read | Karnataka polls 2023: Congress's second list of candidates after April 4 meeting, says Siddaramaiah

Sources in the Congress said that the issue of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking Kolar as a second seat was not discussed so far. This issue might come up for discussion on Thursday, said sources. However, several state senior Congress leaders have opposed giving a second seat to Siddaramaiah, the sources added.

Since Siddaramaiah already expressed willingness to contest from Varuna as a 'safe' seat, there is no need to give another seat to him, as per a leader. Giving a second seat to one leader would lead to the denial of a seat to another contender, the leader said here. However, sources said that ultimately Congress's top leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to take the final decision on whether to give the second seat to Siddaramaiah or not.

Read | Congress issues first list of 124 candidates for Karnataka elections: DKS to contest from Kanakpura, Siddaramaiah from Varuna

If the CEC is able to clear candidates for all 100 seats on Thursday, the party will announce around 40 to 50 names in only a couple of days. For the remaining seats, the candidates' names will be announced only after Rahul Gandhi's rally at Kolar, scheduled on April 10. The Congress already announced candidates for 124 seats.

The leaders agreed to renominate its sitting MLAs-Ramappa from Harihar, and Kusuma Shivalli from Kundagold. From Afzalpur, the party leaders agreed to field sitting MLA M Y Patil as a nominee since Patil announced his retirement from electoral politics. Another two sitting MLA seats-Lingasaguru and Pulakeshinagar- will be up for discussion whether the MLAs will be renominated or new faces will be fielded, said the sources.