Karnataka Assembly Election Results: Congress routs BJP, faces CM test

The Congress roared to a thumping win in Karnataka bagging 136 seats in the Assembly polls, as heavy anti-incumbency and perceived voter anger against the BJP, whose tumultuous reign was marred by a series of controversies and allegations of widespread corruption, cost it dearly.

The shellacking took away the BJP's only citadel in the south, a defeat that will gnaw at the party that threw everything it had including its biggest vote-catcher, PM Narendra Modi, at the Opposition.

For the Congress, its best performance since 1999 would serve as a morale-booster for the battles ahead; and, as far political messaging goes, it would have a huge signalling effect with key elections lined up.

The poor, especially in rural areas, embraced the Congress, which promised a cocktail of direct cash benefits and free electricity among others to cushion the impact of price rise, an issue that seems to have resonated with them.

The BJP's tally nosedived to 65 seats, a figure made possible because it retained the pole position in the Hindutva bastion, the coastal region, and Bengaluru. In all other regions — central, Kittur, Kalyana Karnataka and Old Mysuru — the BJP was swept away, including the Lingayat belt in the north, a major surprise considering it is seen as a saffron stronghold.

To put the debacle in perspective: at least 13 ministers — half of outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Cabinet — lost. In the CM's Haveri district, the BJP managed to win only one seat - Bommai's Shiggaon.

"We haven't been able to make the mark in spite of a lot of efforts by everybody, right from the prime minister to workers. The Congress was able to make the mark," Bommai said, conceding defeat.

Nothing seems to have gone as per the BJP's plan. Sample this: the BJP was counting on support from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) after hiking their quota from 3% to 7%. But the party could not win any of the 15 constituencies reserved for STs.

The win gives Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar an edge in the CM race, with his party sweeping the key Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region. Overwhelmed by the result, Shivakumar broke down in front of the media.

"Congress' victory is Karnataka's victory - a hard-earned one," he said.

The sheer scale of the Congress' massive victory has stunned everyone, as the party upped its vote share by five percentage points - from 38% in 2018 to 43%. It is believed that the Congress' gains came at the cost of the JD(S). The Congress also saw heavy consolidation of Muslim votes.

The HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S), which harboured dreams of playing kingmaker if there was a fractured mandate, posted its worst performance since its birth over two decades ago. The party managed a mere 19 seats, losing heavily in its bastions of Mandya and Hassan.

Problems started for the BJP ever since Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa was eased out and replaced by Bommai as the CM in July 2021.

Yediyurappa sought to put up a brave face. "BJP workers need not panic," Yediyurappa said. "We'll introspect over the party's setback and give full cooperation for development of the state."