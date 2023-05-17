Karnataka Politics Live: Another day of hectic parley as Congress races against time to solve CM dilemma

The Congress is likely to announce a name for Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday after it held hectic meetings with top party leadership and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar yesterday. Kharge will consult Sonia and Rahul Gandhi again today before finalising the Karnataka CM choice. Meanwhile, the two CM aspirants have been asked to stay put in the national capital. Track updates on Karnataka election results and more only on DH!
BJP candidate moves HC for recount of votes
Even as Congress leadership is tryng to solve the CM dilemma as soon as possible, a BJP candidate from Malur constituency Manjunath Gowda has moved the High Court, seeking recount of votes polled in the Assembly elections, as the margin between him and K Y Nanjegowda, the winning Congress candidate, is just 248.
Read more
Kharge to consult Sonia and Rahul before finalising Karnataka CM choice
Kharge will be consulting Sonia and former party chief Rahul Gandhi again before finalising the choice even as he has asked both the Karnataka leaders to stay put in the capital for another day. Kharge and Rahul are also likely to have a joint meeting with the two warring leaders on Wednesday.
Hectic consultations prove ineffective as Congress fails to choose K'taka CM for second day
The Congress could not announce a name for Karnataka Chief Minister for the second day despite hectic consultations on Tuesday within top party leadership as well as meetings party chief Mallikarjun Kharge had with aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.
Read more
Shivakumar toiled to bring party to power, must be rewarded: Suresh
Bengaluru Rural Congress MP D K Suresh on Tuesday hoped that his brother, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, will be rewarded by the party's top brass for his hard work to bring the party to power with a comfortable majority.
Read more
Announcement on next Karnataka CM likely today in Bengaluru: Sources
Took over the reins in 2020 when no one was ready for the job, Shivakumar tells Kharge
Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar, who is vying for the CM's post, told party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday that he took over the reins of the party in 2020 when no one was ready for the job, sources said.
IANS