Karnataka Politics Live: Another day of hectic parley as Congress races against time to solve CM dilemma

The Congress is likely to announce a name for Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday after it held hectic meetings with top party leadership and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar yesterday. Kharge will consult Sonia and Rahul Gandhi again today before finalising the Karnataka CM choice. Meanwhile, the two CM aspirants have been asked to stay put in the national capital. Track updates on Karnataka election results and more only on DH!