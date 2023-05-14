Karnataka Assembly Election Results Live: BJP routed as Congress sweeps state with 135 seats

Congress' best performance since 1999 would serve as a morale-booster for the battles ahead, especially the 2023 Lok sabha elections as the party swept Karnataka with a thumping majority, winning 135 seats. The BJP fell way behind the magic number and managed to bag only 66 seats. Track latest updates of Karnataka Assembly election results only with DH.
Karnataka Assembly Election Results: Congress routs BJP, faces CM test
The Congress roared to a thumping win in Karnataka bagging 136 seats in the Assembly polls, as heavy anti-incumbency and perceived voter anger against the BJP, whose tumultuous reign was marred by a series of controversies and allegations of widespread corruption, cost it dearly.