Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Bommai denies rumours of preventing Shettar's ticket

Dismissing the rumours of preventing former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar's ticket, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said "We are making all efforts to get ticket to Shettar".

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Bommai said there is no truth in the allegations of Shettar's supporters that he is preventing ticket to Shettar.

"Even before entering politics, we both (Shettar and I) were friends. I am not working to prevent ticket to him. We are in contact with the party leaders to give ticket to Shettar," he said.

"Jagdeesh Shettar is a loyal leader of the party, and his family is associated with the party from the period of Jan Sangh. We have told the party seniors that North Karnataka needs him and should be retained in active politics. Even I have discussed with BJP national president J P Nadda," Bommai said.

Replying to the allegations were made by Haveri MLA Nehru Olekar that Bommai has committed thousands of crore rupees corruption in the irrigation scheme, CM said, let him disclose documents.