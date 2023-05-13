Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress leads by over 30,000 votes in these 6 seats

As the counting began for 224 member assembly polls, trends showed Congress leaders maintaining massive leads in a few constituencies.

According to ECI data as of 1:55 pm, Laxman Savadi contesting from Athani constituency gained a total of 94,505 votes, a lead of over 50,000 votes against BJP's Mahesh Kumathalli, who received 38,654.

In the Bellary constituency, B Nagendra, who received 1,01,718 votes led against BJP's B Sreeramulu, who garnered 72,866 votes to his name.

The Yemkanmardi constituency seat saw the grand old party's Satish Jarkiholi, with 97,863 votes, led against BJP's Basavaraj Hundri by over 55,000 votes, with the latter having received just about 41,810 votes.

The Chamrajpet seat is also seeing a one-sided race with the party's B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan garnering 77,532 votes to his name and claiming a nearly 55,000-vote lead against JD(S)'s C Govindaraj. Similiarily, Sarvagnanagar constituency also saw the Congress lead by a huge margin, with K J George receiving 1,15,620 votes, as opposed to second-place Padmanabha Reddy who received 60,943 votes.

Victory is also almost decided in the Chitradurga constituency for the party, with K C Veerendra Pappi claiming 1,13,535 votes against BJP's G H Thippa Reddy, who has received 62,945 votes.

D K Shivakumar also saw victory nearing from his stronghold Kanakapura seat, with the KPCC chief having received 99,399 votes. JD(S)'s B Nagaraju is in second spot, with 15,691 votes.

Leader of Opposition in state assembly Siddaramaiah is also nearing towards victory against BJP's V Somanna in Varuna constituency, with 76,104 votes to his as against Somanna's 46,085.