Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Deve Gowda in touch with winnable candidates

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda is said to be in touch with the party’s winnable candidates to make sure they do not defect.
Sources close to Gowda confirmed to DH that he has personally reached out to all the winnable candidates and sitting MLAs requesting them not to desert JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy. Gowda has assured winnable candidates that they would be given preference if JD(S) forms the government.
Gowda reached out to winnable candidates on Thursday and Friday nights.
Check latest updates on Karnataka elections here
He even held a meeting with sitting Chamundeshwari MLA G T Deve Gowda and tasked him with keeping a watch over candidates in the Mysuru region. Similarly, Gowda has asked his son and Holenarsipur MLA H D Revanna to monitor the situation in Hassan district.
Also Read | Decisive or hung? Parties on tenterhooks as D-Day arrives
“We lost three MLAs to Operation Lotus in 2019. This time we have taken precautionary measures and Gowda himself contacted the winnable candidates,” said a senior leader of the party.
In 2019, JD(S) MLAs K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout), H Vishwanath (Hunsur) and K C Narayana Gowda (K R Pet) defected to the BJP.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack
One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya
Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building
Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama
K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July
NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river
Who is Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter?
Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy
Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion
The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves