Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Jayanagar cliffhanger keeps Congress, BJP on edge

There's tight security as Bengaluru police and reserve cops guard all the roads leading to the counting centre

Muthi-ur-Rahman Siddiqui
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • May 14 2023, 00:02 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 00:02 ist
D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh at the counting centre in Jayanagar. credit: DH Photo

After 16 rounds of counting and three recounts, it's still not clear who has won the assembly election from Bengaluru's Jayanagar. 

Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy led by 294 votes after all votes had been counted by Saturday evening. However, she soon ceded the lead to her BJP rival CK Ramamurthy after three rounds of recount. 

As things stand now, Ramamurthy leads by 17 votes but election authorities have yet to declare him the winner. 

The situation is tense outside the counting centre - SSMRV PU College in Jayanagar - as BJP and Congress workers gather to cheer up their leaders. 

Congress workers suspect "rigging" in postal ballots and are seeking "justice". 

State Congress president D K Shivakumar, his brother and Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh, BTM Layout MLA and Sowmya's father Ramalinga Reddy and former Congress MP V S Ugrappa are camping outside the counting centre. 

There's tight security as Bengaluru police and reserve cops guard all the roads leading to the counting centre. 

BBMP Chief Commissioner and Bengaluru District Election Officer Tushar Girinath has also arrived at the venue. An announcement about the winner is expected soon.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Jayangar
Bengaluru
Congress
BJP

