Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: List of winners with a margin of fewer than 2,000 votes

The results for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 have been declared. The Congress has scored well beyond the magic number, thereby staking claim to form the next government.
There are a few candidates - across parties - who have won the elections by a narrow margin of fewer than 2000 votes. Let’s have a look at them.
Winning candidate
Constituency
Winning Party
Losing candidate and Party
Losing Party
Margin
Avinash Umesh Jadhav
Chincholi
BJP
Subhash V Rathod (Congress)
Congress
858
Dinesh Gundu Rao
Gandhi Nagar
Congress
Sapthagiri Gowda AR
BJP
105
Krishna Nayaka
Hadagalli
BJP
PT Parameshwara Naik
Congress
1444
Siddu Patil
Homnabad
BJP
Rajashekhar Basavaraj Patil
Congress
1594
CC Patil
Nargund
BJP
BR Yavagal
Congress
1791
B Devendrappa
Jagalur
Congress
SV Ramachandra
BJP
874
Nayana Motamma
Mudigere
Congress
Deepak Doddaiah
BJP
722
TD Rajegowda
Sringeri
Congress
DN Jeevaraja
BJP
201
Dinakar Keshav Shetty
Kumta
BJP
Suraj Naik Soni
JD(S)
676
KY Nanjegowda
Malur
Congress
KS Manjunathagowda
BJP
248
Dr Shailendra Beldale
Bidar South
BJP
Ashok Kheny
INC
1263
C K Ramamurthy
Jayanagar
BJP
Sowmya Reddy
Congress
16
The high-stakes Karnataka elections
For both the BJP and Congress, Karnataka elections were a matter of prestige as their pride was at stake. While Karnataka was the only state that opened its doors for the saffron party, for the Congress, this was a test for AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge as he hails from this state.
The landslide victory for the Congress marks a rebirth for the party as it would hope to continue its success and for the BJP, a time for introspection.
