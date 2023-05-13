Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: List of winners with a margin of fewer than 2,000 votes

The results for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 have been declared. The Congress has scored well beyond the magic number, thereby staking claim to form the next government.

There are a few candidates - across parties - who have won the elections by a narrow margin of fewer than 2000 votes. Let’s have a look at them.













Winning candidate Constituency Winning Party Losing candidate and Party Losing Party Margin Avinash Umesh Jadhav Chincholi BJP Subhash V Rathod (Congress) Congress 858 Dinesh Gundu Rao Gandhi Nagar Congress Sapthagiri Gowda AR BJP 105 Krishna Nayaka Hadagalli BJP PT Parameshwara Naik Congress 1444 Siddu Patil Homnabad BJP Rajashekhar Basavaraj Patil Congress 1594 CC Patil Nargund BJP BR Yavagal Congress 1791 B Devendrappa Jagalur Congress SV Ramachandra BJP 874 Nayana Motamma Mudigere Congress Deepak Doddaiah BJP 722 TD Rajegowda Sringeri Congress DN Jeevaraja BJP 201 Dinakar Keshav Shetty Kumta BJP Suraj Naik Soni JD(S) 676 KY Nanjegowda Malur Congress KS Manjunathagowda BJP 248 Dr Shailendra Beldale Bidar South BJP Ashok Kheny INC 1263 C K Ramamurthy Jayanagar BJP Sowmya Reddy Congress 16

Avinash Umesh Jadhav of BJP defeated Subhash V Rathod of Congress by a margin of 858 votes in the Chincholi constituency.

Former KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao defeated Sapthagiri Gowda of the BJP by a margin of 105 votes in the Gandhinagar constituency.

Krishna Nayaka of the BJP defeated PT Parameshwara Naik of the Congress by a margin of 1444 votes in the Hadagali constituency.

Siddu Patil of BJP defeated Rajashekhar Basavaraj Patil of Congress by a margin of 1594 votes in the Homnabad constituency.

CC Patil of BJP defeated BR Yavagal of the Congress by a margin of 1791 votes in the Nargun constituency.

B Devendrappa of Congress defeated SV Ramachandrappa of the BJP by a margin of 874 votes.

Nayana Motamma of Congress defeated Deepak Doddaiah of the BJP by 722 votes in Mudigere.

TD Rajegowda of Congress defeated DN Jeevaraja of the BJP by 201 votes in Sringeri.

Dinakar Keshav Shetty of BJP defeated Suraj Naik of JD(S) by 676 votes in Kumta.

KY Nanjegowda of Congress defeated KS Manjunthgowda of BJP by 248 votes in Malur.

Dr Shailendra Beldale of BJP defeated Ashok Kheny of INC by 1263 votes in Bidar South.

C K Ramamurthy of BJP defeated Sowmya Reddy of INC by 1263 votes in Jayanagar.

The high-stakes Karnataka elections

For both the BJP and Congress, Karnataka elections were a matter of prestige as their pride was at stake. While Karnataka was the only state that opened its doors for the saffron party, for the Congress, this was a test for AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge as he hails from this state.

The landslide victory for the Congress marks a rebirth for the party as it would hope to continue its success and for the BJP, a time for introspection.