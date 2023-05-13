K'taka: Candidates who lost by fewer than 2000 votes

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: List of winners with a margin of fewer than 2,000 votes

There are a few candidates - across parties - who have won the elections by a narrow margin of fewer than 2000 votes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2023, 19:24 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 10:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The results for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 have been declared. The Congress has scored well beyond the magic number, thereby staking claim to form the next government. 

Check out the latest updates on the Karnataka elections

There are a few candidates - across parties - who have won the elections by a narrow margin of fewer than 2000 votes. Let’s have a look at them. 







Winning candidate 

Constituency

Winning Party

Losing candidate and Party 

Losing Party

Margin 

Avinash Umesh Jadhav 

Chincholi

BJP

Subhash V Rathod (Congress)

Congress

858

Dinesh Gundu Rao 

Gandhi Nagar

Congress

Sapthagiri Gowda AR 

BJP 

105

Krishna Nayaka

Hadagalli

BJP

PT Parameshwara Naik

Congress

1444

Siddu Patil 

Homnabad

BJP

Rajashekhar Basavaraj Patil

Congress

1594

CC Patil 

Nargund

BJP

BR Yavagal

Congress

1791

B Devendrappa

Jagalur

Congress

SV Ramachandra

BJP

874

Nayana Motamma

Mudigere

Congress

Deepak Doddaiah

BJP

722

TD Rajegowda

Sringeri

Congress

DN Jeevaraja

BJP

201

Dinakar Keshav Shetty

Kumta

BJP

Suraj Naik Soni

JD(S)

676

KY Nanjegowda

Malur

Congress

KS Manjunathagowda

BJP

248

Dr Shailendra Beldale

Bidar South

BJP

Ashok Kheny

INC

1263

C K Ramamurthy

Jayanagar

BJP

Sowmya Reddy

Congress

16

 

Avinash Umesh Jadhav of BJP defeated Subhash V Rathod of Congress by a margin of 858 votes in the Chincholi constituency. 

Former KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao defeated Sapthagiri Gowda of the BJP by a margin of 105 votes in the Gandhinagar constituency. 

Krishna Nayaka of the BJP defeated PT Parameshwara Naik of the Congress by a margin of 1444 votes in the Hadagali constituency. 

Siddu Patil of BJP defeated Rajashekhar Basavaraj Patil of Congress by a margin of 1594 votes in the Homnabad constituency. 

CC Patil of BJP defeated BR Yavagal of the Congress by a margin of 1791 votes in the Nargun constituency. 

B Devendrappa of Congress defeated SV Ramachandrappa of the BJP by a margin of 874 votes. 

Nayana Motamma of Congress defeated Deepak Doddaiah of the BJP by 722 votes in Mudigere. 

TD Rajegowda of Congress defeated DN Jeevaraja of the BJP by 201 votes in Sringeri. 

Dinakar Keshav Shetty of BJP defeated Suraj Naik of JD(S) by 676 votes in Kumta. 

KY Nanjegowda of Congress defeated KS Manjunthgowda of BJP by 248 votes in Malur. 

Dr Shailendra Beldale of BJP defeated Ashok Kheny of INC by 1263 votes in Bidar South. 

C K Ramamurthy of BJP defeated Sowmya Reddy of INC by 1263 votes in Jayanagar.

 

 

The high-stakes Karnataka elections

For both the BJP and Congress, Karnataka elections were a matter of prestige as their pride was at stake. While Karnataka was the only state that opened its doors for the saffron party, for the Congress, this was a test for AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge as he hails from this state. 

The landslide victory for the Congress marks a rebirth for the party as it would hope to continue its success and for the BJP, a time for introspection. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Politics
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka News
Dinesh Gundu Rao
BJP
Congress
JDS

Related videos

What's Brewing

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

Panama Canal maintenance to extend its life by 100 yrs

Panama Canal maintenance to extend its life by 100 yrs

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders

Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

 