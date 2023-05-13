Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Prediction of victory, defeat to end today

With just a few hours left for the counting of votes and for the results of the Assembly election, people in Mysuru region are busy in debates and analysis of the possibilities of the victory and defeat of the candidates. Meanwhile, party workers are getting ready to celebrate the victory of their respective leaders.

After reports of exit polls, there were a lot of speculations on who will come to power in Karnataka. Besides, people were busy with activity, predicting the rise and fall of the candidates, in Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts.

JD(S) stronghold

Old Mysuru region, comprising Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, is deemed to be a stronghold of the JD(S). The JD(S) has been dominating Hassan and Mandya districts. It won six segments in Hassan district - Arsikere, Arkalgud, Holenarasipur, Belur, Shravanabelagola and Sakleshpur in the 2018 elections. However, the BJP had won the Hassan constituency.

In Mandya, the JD(S) had won all the seven segments in 2018 - Mandya, Maddur, Malavalli, Srirangapatna, KR Pet, Nagamangala and Melkote. However, after K C Narayana Gowda quit the JD(S) and joined the BJP, he contested the byelection in 2019 and won as a BJP candidate.

However, in Chamarajanagar, out of four segments - Gundlupet, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar and Hanur - two are held by the Congress, the BSP in Kollegal and the BJP in Gundlupet.

In Mysuru, there are 11 segments, and among them, four are held by the JD(S), four by the Congress and three by the BJP.

In most of the segments, there is a direct fight between the Congress and the JD(S). However, the suspense will end in a few hours, with the people’s mandate to be announced by Saturday afternoon.