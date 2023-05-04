Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Sonia Gandhi to campaign in Hubballi on May 6

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections in Hubballi on Saturday.

Sonia was drafted in the campaign plan as the party wants to leave no stones unturned.

So far, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi held around 60 rallies and roadshows across the state since April 16.

Sources said the party is fielding Sonia in Hubballi as it wants to consolidate its position in the region