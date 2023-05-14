Karnataka Assembly Elections: Jagadish Shettar fails to prove a point to his old party

The political future of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar hangs in balance following his defeat in Hubballi-Dharwad Central. The constituency elected Shettar six times since 1994 as BJP candidate.

The BJP coined the slogans ‘party first, individual next’ and ‘betrayal to party and ideology,’ targeting Shettar.

These proved effective against Shettar’s reliance on the support and sympathy of the Lingayat community.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections here

BJP had left no stone unturned to keep its traditional vote bank intact, using its well-oiled machinery of leaders and cadre to the fullest.

“I have already said I will be in electoral politics till 70 years of age and I am only 67 now. Let me see what will happen. Regarding the Lok Sabha elections, I will take steps based on Congress’ plan after discussing with the party leadership,” Shettar said.

Several questions

Several questions remain — will he be the face of Congress from the Dharwad constituency in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024? Will he be made an MLC after Congress forms the government?

Shettar expressed his intention of staying active in politics, strengthening the Congress and raising a voice for the development of the region.

“I built the BJP here and asked people to vote for the party all these years. However, I could not convince voters to come out of that mindset this time, though I tried. I never do revenge politics,” Shettar adds.

However, senior journalist M Madan Mohan says Shettar’s strength was his luck. The first time he won was post the Idgah Maidan issue.

“The constituency has always been an anti-Congress constituency. And a person’s luck will not remain the same forever. For people here, ideology is important. It cannot be considered just a Lingayat majority segment. At most, he can become a candidate in LS polls, but it is too early to say that,” Mohan adds.

In the six elections since 1994, Shettar’s winning margin did not cross 27,000 votes. However, this time, the BJP won by a margin of 34,053 votes, the highest in the history of this constituency (earlier Hubballi Rural).