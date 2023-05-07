Karnataka Assembly elections: Over 75k people aged above 80 have cast votes from home

Making use of the vote-from-home option offered by the Election Commission, a total of 75,690 super seniors across the state have cast their votes.

Saturday was the last day for the vote from home option. According to a statement by the Election Commission, 18,636 persons with disabilities have also voted from home.

With that, 94,326 people have completed voting for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 10.

Tight vigilance

As the parties inch closer to completing their campaigns, the Election Commission has increased monitoring and the total value of cash, liquor, freebies and other materials seized since March 29 reached Rs 365.22 crore on Saturday.

Of the Rs 365.22 crore, close to Rs 138.55 crore has been seized in cash followed by Rs 97.24 crore worth of gold and silver items.

Liquor worth Rs 82.65 crore has also been seized. The authorities have booked 2,746 cases with regard to seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies.

The 24 hours preceding Saturday evening had seen the confiscation of cash and materials worth Rs 24.98 crore, which included Rs 1.1 crore worth of liquor and Rs 16.37 crore in cash.