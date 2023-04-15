K'taka: Cong fields former MLA in Mangalore City South

Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023: Cong fields former MLA in Mangalore City South, new face to Puttur

In Mangalore City South, along with J R Lobo, the name of Billava leader Padmaraj R was heard as ticket aspirant

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 15 2023, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 22:17 ist
The Congress flag. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress has decided to field J R Lobo from Mangalore City South and new face Ashok Rai Kodimbadi from Puttur constituency.

The suspense for Mangalore City North continues as there was stiff fight between former MLA Mohiuddin Bava and KPCC general Secretary Innayat Ali for the ticket.

In fact, Mangalore City South (former Mangalore -1) constituency, Congress has been fielding a candidate from Christian community since 1972.

Also Read: Karnataka polls: JD(S) releases list of six more candidates, 149 names cleared so far

Addy Saldanha was fielded in 1972, P F Rodrigues (1978), P F Rodrigues (1983), Blasius D’Souza (1985, 1989, 1994, 1999), Lancelot Pinto (2004), Ivan D’Souza (2008), J R Lobo (2013, 2018 and 2023).

J R Lobo is contesting the election for the third time. Lobo had won against N Yogish Bhat in the year 2013. In 2018, he had lost to D Vedavyasa Kamath.

Ashok Kumar Rai had recently joined the Congress after deserting BJP. Former MLA Shakunthala Shetty, Rajaram, Uppinangady- Vittal Block Congress President Rajaram were the aspirants.

Of the eight assembly constituencies, the Congress has finalised the candidates in seven. While it has fielded three candidates from Bunt community (Ramanath Rai (Bantwal), Mithun Rai (Moodbidri) and Ashok Rai (Puttur), one from Billava (Rakshith Shivaram from Belthangady), two from minorities (U T Khader from Mangalore and J R Lobo from Mangalore City South). Krishnappa has been fielded from Sullia reserve constituency.

Ticket aspirant and former MLA Shakunathala Shetty said that the party which spoke on "Na Nayaki" (I am a Leader) has failed to give tickets to women aspirants in Mysuru division, which is really sad. "Attention should also be paid to the party. If the candidate is good with us, we will give him full cooperation," she said after failing to get a ticket. 

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Mangaluru
Congress 

