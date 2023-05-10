Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023: Siddaramaiah casts vote in Varuna, enjoys spread at friend's after

Amid the poll tension, CLP leader Siddaramaiah relaxed having ragi dosa, idly, 'Halasandekaal vade', 'veg gojju', mutton chops, mutton curry and rice at his friend former ZP member Kempeeraiah's home for the 40th year at his native in Siddaramanahundi in Varuna constituency in Mysuru district on Thursday.

"It has been a custom to have lunch at our home, when he comes to cast his vote for every election, ever since 1983 when he contested in Samyukta ranga," said the elated Kempeeraiah. His wife Lakshmi, son Anand and daughter-in-law Lakshmi were equally elated to host Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah cast his vote at booth number 86 at Karnataka public school in his native Siddaramanahundi. His son Dr Yathindra, and daughter-in-law Smitha Rakesh accompanied him.

Speaking to media persons he reiterated that it would be his last electoral election but he would continue to be in active politics.

He visited his home and offered prayers to the family deity Siddarameshwara at his native before he voted.

While Siddaramaiah's schoolmate at Kuppegaala and native of Siddaramanahundi 76-year-old ailing Maramma came in a wheelchair with her grandson Venkatesh, Roopa Chandru, a new mother had stepped out of the house for the first time after she gave birth to her baby girl to poll vote in the same booth in Siddaramanahundi.