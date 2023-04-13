Karnataka: BJP, Cong engage in verbal duel over telecalling without permission; 59 computers confiscated

Tension gripped PJ extension area in the city on Wednesday after a verbal duel broke out between BJP and Congress workers over the seizure of 59 laptops and mobile phones which were being used by around 70 staff hired by BJP for telecalling without permission from the electoral officials.
Police personnel were deoloyed at the JP convention hall opposite to Hotel Chetana. Following a complaint by Congress workers, electoral officials and police rushed to the convention hall and confiscated 59 laptops and mobile phones.
This enraged BJP workers. A verbal duel ensued.
Police brought the situation under control .
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy
Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash
Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge
Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens
Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India
Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports
NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth
Can intelligence be separated from the body?