Karnataka: BJP, Cong engage in verbal duel over telecalling without permission; 59 computers confiscated

Following a complaint by Congress workers, electoral officials and police rushed to the convention hall and confiscated 59 laptops and mobile phones

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Apr 13 2023, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 01:00 ist
Tension gripped PJ extension area in the city on Wednesday after a verbal duel broke out between BJP and Congress workers over the seizure of 59 laptops and mobile phones which were being used by around 70 staff hired by BJP for telecalling without permission from the electoral officials.

Police personnel were deoloyed at the JP convention hall opposite to Hotel Chetana. Following a complaint by Congress workers, electoral officials and police rushed to the convention hall and confiscated 59 laptops and mobile phones.

This enraged BJP workers. A verbal duel ensued.

Police brought the situation under control . 
 

