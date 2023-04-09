Karnataka BJP likely to release first list of candidates on April 10, no major shakeups likely

The BJP Central Election Committee and Parliamentary Board meeting was held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and decided to release the first list on Monday.

The PM meeting, which was held for more than two hours, cleared the party candidates over 140 constituencies, source said. The party also decided to renominate most of its sitting MLAs in their respective constituencies only. The leaders also decided to field strong candidates in key constituencies including Kolar and Varuna.

The party leaders discussed fielding senior leader K S Eshwarappa from Kolar constituency if Siddaramaiah filed nomination in the segment from Congress as second seat. The leaders also discussed fielding senior leader and Housing Minister V Somanna from Varuna against Siddaramaiah. In the meeting it was decided to leave the decision of these two segments on fielding candidates to PM whether to field Eshwarappa and Somanna against the former Chief Minister.

The Congress already announced Siddaramaiah candidature for Varuna and Kuruba leader requested party top brass to allow him to contest from Kolar as second seat. The Congress leaders have yet to take a call on this issue.

In the meeting, which was attended by BJP National president J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and State Unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel also decided to release first list Monday and second list after few days later to prevent defection by leaders who denied the tickets.

Though initially the party planned to deny seats to several senior sitting MLAs on the line of Gujarat experiment, they have dropped the plan after the party witnessed rout in Himachal Pradesh. In Himachal Pradesh, the leaders described that the BJP lost the power after several sitting MLAs, who were denied ticket contested as rebel candidates, sources said.

In the meeting, the PM learnt to have said the party should refrain from fielding children of sitting MLAs. However in rare cases, the policy can be relaxed on a case to case basis, the PM suggested, sources said.

Separately, Housing Minister V Somanna met Bommai and others here and requested them to give ticket to his son Arun Somanna from Gubbi if the party agrees to give tickets to children of sitting MLAs.

Earlier in the day, Nadda and Amit Shah held a marathon meeting with state leaders to finalise the tickets for more than four hours.