Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination papers for the May 10 Assembly election from the Shiggaon constituency in Haveri on Saturday.
Before filing the papers at the Shiggaon tahsildar's office, the Chief Minister offered special prayers at Dhaymavva Temple in the town. Later, he also offered a floral tribute to the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Kittur Rani Channamma.
Also Read | Saddened by Savadi's decision to join Congress, says CM Bommai
Minister C C Patil and Member of Parliament from Haveri Shivakumar Udasi were present during Bommai’s filing of nomination.
Sources said that the Chief Minister is expected to file a second set of nomination papers on April 19, where hundreds of party workers are expected to take him in a grand procession.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency
‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians
The blossom-headed parakeet
The souring of personal relationships
Arming the world and aiming high
K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club
Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued for IPL match
Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world
DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook
Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's power