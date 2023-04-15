Karnataka CM Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

Minister C C Patil and Member of Parliament from Haveri Shivakumar Udasi were present during Bommai’s filing of nomination

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Haveri,
  • Apr 15 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 14:50 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination papers for the May 10 Assembly election from the Shiggaon constituency in Haveri on Saturday.

Before filing the papers at the Shiggaon tahsildar's office, the Chief Minister offered special prayers at Dhaymavva Temple in the town. Later, he also offered a floral tribute to the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Kittur Rani Channamma.

Also Read | Saddened by Savadi's decision to join Congress, says CM Bommai

Minister C C Patil and Member of Parliament from Haveri Shivakumar Udasi were present during Bommai’s filing of nomination.

Sources said that the Chief Minister is expected to file a second set of nomination papers on April 19, where hundreds of party workers are expected to take him in a grand procession.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians

‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians

The blossom-headed parakeet

The blossom-headed parakeet

The souring of personal relationships

The souring of personal relationships

Arming the world and aiming high

Arming the world and aiming high

K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club

K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club

Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued for IPL match

Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued for IPL match

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook

DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook

Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's power

Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's power

 