Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination papers for the May 10 Assembly election from the Shiggaon constituency in Haveri on Saturday.

Before filing the papers at the Shiggaon tahsildar's office, the Chief Minister offered special prayers at Dhaymavva Temple in the town. Later, he also offered a floral tribute to the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Kittur Rani Channamma.

Minister C C Patil and Member of Parliament from Haveri Shivakumar Udasi were present during Bommai’s filing of nomination.

Sources said that the Chief Minister is expected to file a second set of nomination papers on April 19, where hundreds of party workers are expected to take him in a grand procession.