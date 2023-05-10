Bommai junks exit poll result giving Cong edge over BJP

Karnataka CM Bommai rejects exit poll results giving Congress edge over BJP

He also said the high voter turnout always favoured the BJP and not the Congress as some rival leaders have been claiming

PTI
PTI, Haveri (KTK),
  • May 10 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 22:38 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday rejected the exit poll results, which gave Congress an edge over the ruling BJP in the assembly elections and asserted that his party will win with clear majority.

He also said the high voter turnout always favoured the BJP and not the Congress as some rival leaders have been claiming. “Exit polls are exit polls. They can’t be 100 per cent correct. There will be variation that can change the whole scenario,” Bommai told reporters in his home constituency Shiggaon, from where he is contesting the election. “Our ground report says we will win with absolute majority. Let us wait till May 13 (when the counting will happening),” the CM said.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections

To a question about the Congress being buoyed by the voter turnout, and seeing it is a positive sign for the party, Bommai replied that it is the other way round.

"See, more number of voters turning out is always better for the BJP, not the Congress. It shows that lot of people who otherwise do not vote have voted especially in the urban areas."

Those votes are coming to the BJP, he said. Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP in the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls with many pollsters giving an edge to the grand old party.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Congress
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Human pangenome unveils 'new age of genetic diagnosis'

Human pangenome unveils 'new age of genetic diagnosis'

Pet lovers gatecrash seminar on stray dog menace

Pet lovers gatecrash seminar on stray dog menace

'Special 26'-style heist at jewellery shop in Delhi

'Special 26'-style heist at jewellery shop in Delhi

India eyes green hydrogen bunkering at major ports

India eyes green hydrogen bunkering at major ports

Cyclone Mocha: How and why cyclones are named?

Cyclone Mocha: How and why cyclones are named?

The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

These microbes can digest plastic at low temperatures

These microbes can digest plastic at low temperatures

Australia told to shoot kangaroos before they starve

Australia told to shoot kangaroos before they starve

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

 