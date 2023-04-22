Karnataka CM Bommai to start election tour from April 23

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will start his election campaign for BJP candidates from Sunday. He is scheduled to cover as many as 11 constituencies on Day One itself.

Bommai will launch the campaign from Yelahanka in Bengaluru Urban district and will conclude it in Chikkamagaluru district.

Bommai will start his election rally by garlanding the statue of Basaveshwara at Basaveshwara Circle Bengaluru. He is planning to hold a roadshow in Yelahanka between 10.15 am to 11 am.

Also Read | A few BJP leaders have boarded sinking ship: Basavaraj Bommai

The chief minister will cover Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Tumkur Rural, Gubbi, Tiptur, Arsikere, Kadur and Chikmagalur constituencies.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, “I will be touring the state for election from Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit soon and the party will decide about his tour plans.”